Buckingham Asset Management LLC Purchases 41,227 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 1.9% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $19,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.37. 3,317,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,272. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73.

