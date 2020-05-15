Buckingham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,950. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.16.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

