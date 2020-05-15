Buckingham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.53. 2,359,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.