Buckingham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 368,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,817. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.