Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.7% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $360.40. 1,854,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

