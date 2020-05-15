Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,276 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,916,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,371,522. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

