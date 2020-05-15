Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,582 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $290.96. 12,182,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $272.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.88 and a 200 day moving average of $275.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock valued at $20,783,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

