Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 5,560 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,299,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,006,000 after acquiring an additional 713,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,875,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,427 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $55.16. 31,294,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,169,648. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

