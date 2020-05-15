Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 6,131 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after acquiring an additional 411,886 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,046,000 after acquiring an additional 327,884 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after acquiring an additional 237,909 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.70. 2,285,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,499. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.97.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

