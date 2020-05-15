Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 6,816 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,101.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 653,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 598,866 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.83. 189,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.65. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

