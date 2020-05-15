Buckingham Asset Management LLC Sells 927 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. 1,272,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

