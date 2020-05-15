Buckle (BKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Buckle to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Buckle has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $694.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

