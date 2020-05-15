Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,109,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,000. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises 1.9% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,329,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,711 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,969,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,567,000 after purchasing an additional 254,778 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,590,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 470,538 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 894,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 63.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,319,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 511,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,927. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.