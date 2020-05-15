Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires New Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. CarMax accounts for 0.7% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $136,504,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $118,534,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after acquiring an additional 355,491 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 454,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,479,000 after acquiring an additional 256,851 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.80. 1,492,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,943. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

