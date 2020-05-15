Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for 0.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $75,002,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of KO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,569,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

