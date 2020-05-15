Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,381,769 Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,381,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,000. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned 10.19% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1,354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. 373,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,869. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $55.02.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.