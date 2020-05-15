Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Buys New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,503,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,937,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.