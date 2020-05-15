Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $17.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. 1,704,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,249.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,327.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.