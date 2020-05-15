Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Grows Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,583,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.62.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

