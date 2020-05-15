Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,055,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,632,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

