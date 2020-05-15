Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vicus Capital grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,629,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 261,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,338,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

