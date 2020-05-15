Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 122,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,572,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.73. The stock has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

