Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New $130.38 Million Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,199,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,383,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 25.0% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned 3.30% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of FNDF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,999,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,206. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $29.21.

