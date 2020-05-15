Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New $3.20 Million Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 0.6% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

LLY stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.23. 2,821,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,326,152. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

