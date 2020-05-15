Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,136,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.17 and a 200-day moving average of $304.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

