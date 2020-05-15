Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 270,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,964,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 82,312 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,738. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

