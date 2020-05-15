Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,023.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. 2,105,226 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

