Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,955,000 after buying an additional 520,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.62. 7,020,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,637. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

