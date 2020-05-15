Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 153,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 118,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 387,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 273,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 28,571 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

CSCO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 30,565,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

