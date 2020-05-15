Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 260,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,946,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 2,820,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,020. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

