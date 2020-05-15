Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Purchases New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Starbucks comprises about 0.5% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.16. 9,486,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,710,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

