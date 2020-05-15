Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

ABBV traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,625,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,146,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

