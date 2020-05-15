Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,222,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,214,254. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

