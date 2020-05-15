Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Takes Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,726,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,000. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return makes up 3.3% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned about 20.44% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,237,000.

NYSEARCA:RJI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,290. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

