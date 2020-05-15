Bulwark Price Reaches $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Bulwark has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Bulwark has a total market cap of $253,386.72 and approximately $796.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bulwark

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

