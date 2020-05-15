BWS Financial Comments on Avaya Holdings Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avaya in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Avaya’s FY2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

AVYA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Avaya has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.20 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 6,770.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,928,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,325 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avaya by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,857,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Avaya by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,934,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,608 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Avaya by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,419,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $18,235,000.

In other news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

