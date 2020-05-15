Bytecoin (BCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $48.74 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $48.74 million and $59,763.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OKEx, Binance and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00677951 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004800 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000702 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, Crex24, Binance, HitBTC, Poloniex, Coindeal, Cryptohub and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

