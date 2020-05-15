Bytom (BTM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.79 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $63.51 million and approximately $13.79 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Huobi, CoinEgg and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00458256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003367 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005282 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OTCBTC, EXX, RightBTC, CoinEx, Huobi, Bibox, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Cryptopia, HitBTC, BitMart, Kucoin, LBank, FCoin, CoinTiger, Neraex and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

