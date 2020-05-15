Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.22 Million

Brokerages expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to post $322.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.60 million. Cable One posted sales of $285.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,637.14.

Cable One stock opened at $1,869.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,719.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,589.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 0.48. Cable One has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $647,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,547 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cable One by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

