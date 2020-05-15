Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cable One accounts for about 2.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,449,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $69,321,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,637.14.

CABO traded down $25.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,843.75. 25,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,950. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,719.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,589.69. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total value of $3,514,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,578 shares of company stock worth $8,872,547 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

