Cable One Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $11.03 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Cable One in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q3 2020 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $11.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $45.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $9.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $39.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CABO. B. Riley cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,637.14.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $48.55 on Friday, hitting $1,795.20. 10,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,842. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,719.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,589.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.48. Cable One has a one year low of $1,031.39 and a one year high of $2,044.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 EPS.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,578 shares of company stock worth $8,872,547. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 44.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

