Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 791,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,623. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $698.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $21.57.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.63%.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 145,447 shares of company stock valued at $977,601. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after buying an additional 328,146 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

