CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CAE opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.60. CAE has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

