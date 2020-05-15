CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

TSE:CAE opened at C$19.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63. CAE has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CAE. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on CAE and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.63.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.