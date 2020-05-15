Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Holdings Increased by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 6.2% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.18% of Caesars Entertainment worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 84.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,411,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,990,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.