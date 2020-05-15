Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 227.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLBS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ CLBS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.83. 627,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,240. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Caladrius Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

