Calian Group Ltd Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Calian Group in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

CGY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of CGY traded up C$1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$47.31. 7,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,148. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$31.29 and a 52 week high of C$48.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.58. The firm has a market cap of $443.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 25th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

