Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 6.6% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $4,290,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,418,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CVS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

