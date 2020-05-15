Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 44,935 shares during the period. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH comprises 6.7% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,447,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 555,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,740,562 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 96,193 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 719,976 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 474,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 615.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 274,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNP. TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSE:TNP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.44. 815,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $238.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.81.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $146.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.16 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

