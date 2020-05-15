Canaccord Genuity Raises NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $35.00

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NASDAQ:DKNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. 18,801,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,844. NASDAQ:DKNG has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

